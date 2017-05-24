31 bodies recovered from migrant shipwreck (2)

Rome
24/05/2017
Rome, May 24 - The toll from an Italy-bound migrant shipwreck off the Libyan port of Zuara has risen to 31 and could go higher, Coast Guard sources said Wednesday. Thirty of the 31 bodies have been transferred to the ship Fenix and the remaining one onto the ship Fiorillo, as a search continued in the area. The Coast Guard is coordinating 14 ships across the central Mediterranean where fine weather has helped make migrant traffic "intense", the sources said.
