See if trumped-up evidence in CONSIP probe - Renzi (2)

Rome, May 24 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday he wanted to see if "someone fabricated false evidence" in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft probe in which his father Tiziano is accused of influence-peddling. "I'm expecting from one moment to the next, and every day I repeat strongly, that I want the truth. I want light to be shed," he said on the Maurizio Costanzo Show. In the probe, Renzi senior was the victim of a wrongly attributed wiretap. Tiziano Renzi has denied meeting the Campania businessman arrested at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo.