Rome

See if trumped-up evidence in CONSIP probe - Renzi (2)

'I want the truth'

See if trumped-up evidence in CONSIP probe - Renzi (2)

Rome, May 24 - Ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday he wanted to see if "someone fabricated false evidence" in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft probe in which his father Tiziano is accused of influence-peddling. "I'm expecting from one moment to the next, and every day I repeat strongly, that I want the truth. I want light to be shed," he said on the Maurizio Costanzo Show. In the probe, Renzi senior was the victim of a wrongly attributed wiretap. Tiziano Renzi has denied meeting the Campania businessman arrested at the centre of the probe, Alfredo Romeo.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33