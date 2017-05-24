Milan

Stasi makes extraordinary appeal to supreme court

Seeking to overturn 16-yr term for girlfriend's murder

Stasi makes extraordinary appeal to supreme court

Milan, May 24 - Alberto Stasi's lawyers have presented an extraordinary appeal to the supreme Court of Cassation against what is, in theory, a definitive 16-year prison term for murdering his girlfriend Chiara Poggi in the northern town of Garlasco in August 2007. The appeal, signed by Stasi on December 3, talks of an "error" caused by an oversight by the supreme court in a previous appeal for failing to realise that some witnesses had not testified. The case will be discussed on June 27.

