Rome

'Scrap tax wedge for young hires for 3 yrs' - Boccia

Confindustria also wants productivity bonuses exempt

'Scrap tax wedge for young hires for 3 yrs' - Boccia

Rome, May 24 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria, on Wednesday called for the labour-tax wedge for newly hired young people to be scrapped for three years. Italy's has a big problem with youth unemployment. "Set the tax wedge for the hiring of young people to zero for three years, with the awareness from the off that it should be reduced for everyone," Boccia told Confindustria's annual assembly. He added that "all available resources" should be concentrated on this. "We have to launch a big operation to include young people in the world of work," he said. "Lack of youth employment is our wasted value". Boccia also called for productivity bonuses to be made exempt from tax.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33