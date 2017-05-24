'Scrap tax wedge for young hires for 3 yrs' - Boccia

Rome
24/05/2017
Rome, May 24 - Vincenzo Boccia, the president of Italian industrial employers confederation Confindustria, on Wednesday called for the labour-tax wedge for newly hired young people to be scrapped for three years. Italy's has a big problem with youth unemployment. "Set the tax wedge for the hiring of young people to zero for three years, with the awareness from the off that it should be reduced for everyone," Boccia told Confindustria's annual assembly. He added that "all available resources" should be concentrated on this. "We have to launch a big operation to include young people in the world of work," he said. "Lack of youth employment is our wasted value". Boccia also called for productivity bonuses to be made exempt from tax.
