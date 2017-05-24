Continuity message expected of Trump - Mogherini

Brussels, May 24 - EU Foreign Affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini said Wednesday she expected US President Donald Trump to bring to Brussels "a message of continuity after what Vice President (Mike) Pence brought on his visit to EU institutions". She said this was a "clear sign of attention and desire to work together, without hiding possible points of divergence" on some issues. For the EU, she said, it remained "fundamental to continue to work" on the Paris climate accord, the UN, multilateralism, peacekeeping missions, humanitarian aid and development aid, and to "work together" on Syria, Ukraine and the Middle East. At the meeting between US and EU leaders tomorrow, she said, there will be "points of potential divergence, points of certain convergence and some bilateral issues such as the prospects for bilateral trade accords which will be discussed by the leaders".