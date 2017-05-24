Trump, Gentiloni talk G7, terror

Rome, May 24 - The Group of Seven summit in Taormina on Friday and Saturday and the common fight against terrorism in the wake of the Manchester attack were at the centre of talks between US President Donald Trump and Premier Paolo Gentiloni Wednesday, sources said. Migration as a global challenge for the G7, which the two leaders discussed at the White House a month ago, were also again a topic, as well as climate change and world trade, reconciling freedom and reciprocity, sources said. White House economic advisor Gary Cohn, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and deputy security advisor Dina Powell took part on the American side.