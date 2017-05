Man nabbed for stabbing wife

Vercelli, May 24 - A man was arrested at Gattinara near Vercelli Wednesday after stabbing his wife several times. Massimiliano Cirillo, a 36-year-old building labourer, was in the process of separating from wife Nunzia di Giulio, 27. She was taken to hospital where she was operated on for multiple stab wounds but was said not to be in a life-threatening condition.