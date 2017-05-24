Rome

At least 20 killed in boat wreck - Coast Guard (2)

Disaster some 30 miles from Libyan coast, people in sea

Rome, May 24 - At least 20 people are dead after a migrant-boat wreck some 30 miles from the Libyan coast, Coast Guard sources said Wednesday. The boat was headed towards Italy with around 500 asylum seekers on board when it capsized and sent some 200 migrants into the water, sources said. A search has been launched for the other people who ended up in the sea, with more drownings feared. The rescue effort is being coordinated by the Coast Guard in Rome.

