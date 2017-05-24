Gangster, wife gunned down in a shop near Foggia (2)

Foggia, May 24 - A local gangster and his wife were gunned down in a cosmetics shop at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia Wednesday. The couple were killed by several gunshots, police said. The husband was identified as Nicola Salvatore, 56, and his wife as Isabella Rotondo, 55. Salvatore, who had a criminal record for drugs, eluded another assassination attempt in December when he escaped with an abdominal wound when he and another drugs convict were attacked with a machine gun. Bari anti-mafia police are investigating. The couple's 16-year-old son is awaiting trial for murdering a 17-year-old from Eboli, Mario Morelli, in San Severo last October, and the attempted murder of another friend of the same age.