Foggia

Gangster, wife gunned down in a shop near Foggia (2)

Anti-mafia police investigating

Gangster, wife gunned down in a shop near Foggia (2)

Foggia, May 24 - A local gangster and his wife were gunned down in a cosmetics shop at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia Wednesday. The couple were killed by several gunshots, police said. The husband was identified as Nicola Salvatore, 56, and his wife as Isabella Rotondo, 55. Salvatore, who had a criminal record for drugs, eluded another assassination attempt in December when he escaped with an abdominal wound when he and another drugs convict were attacked with a machine gun. Bari anti-mafia police are investigating. The couple's 16-year-old son is awaiting trial for murdering a 17-year-old from Eboli, Mario Morelli, in San Severo last October, and the attempted murder of another friend of the same age.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33