Fake bomb blown up on Abruzzo rail line (2)

Pescara, May 24 - A "rudimentary" fake bomb with no explosives inside was blown up in a controlled explosion on a rail line in Abruzzo Wednesday, police said. The "demonstrative" device was placed on the tracks of the Adriatic line between Montesilvano and Silvi near Teramo, they said. The white cellophane-wrapped package with electrical wires poking out was found by rail maintenance workers. The line was closed as a bomb squad examined the package.