Husband, wife gunned down in a shop near Foggia (2)

Foggia, May 24 - A husband and wife were gunned down in a cosmetics shop at San Severo near Foggia in Puglia Wednesday. The couple were killed by several gunshots, police said. The husband was identified as Nicola Salvatore, 56, and his wife as Isabella Rotondo, 55. The man, who had a criminal record for drugs, had recently eluded another assassination attempt. Police said the double homicide was probably linked to another murder in San Severo last October. Bari anti-mafia police are investigating. Puglia's mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia after Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra.