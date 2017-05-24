Govt to frame 'work-welfare plan 4.0' - Calenda

Rome, May 24 - The government is to frame a "work-welfare plan 4.0" to help people stay in work, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday. "The aim is to broaden the use of welfare instruments and continuous training," he said. Calenda also told business lobby Confindustria that the government would lower taxes on productivity and said that Italy needed a new electoral law before a general election. On the Alitalia crisis, he said the utmost had been done to spend less of taxpayer's money. Calenda also called for the continuation of the government's privatisation programme. The minister also came out firmly against protectionism and said that the government would shortly send the European Commission a proposal on buying high-tech firms from outside the EU.