Milan medical ass' strikes off doctor over vaccines (2)

Milan, May 24 - The Milan branch of the Italian medical association has struck off a doctor for his stance on vaccinations, association sources said Wednesday. Dario Miedico, a medical examiner, was one of the people to sign a letter expressing doubts about child vaccinations. Another doctor who also signed the same letter, Roberto Gava, was struck off by the Treviso medical association some months ago. Miedico said he would appeal when the explanation of the ruling comes out. "It's a very heavy thing, and I'll do my utmost to appeal and get the measure revoked," he said.