Trump meets Mattarella at Quirinal Palace (2)

Rome, May 24 - After talks with Pope Francis, United States President Donald Trump met Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on Wednesday. Accompanied by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Trump was saluted by guards in the courtyard of the presidential palace and welcomed by Mattarella with a handshake. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano was part of the Italian delegation. After the meeting, Trump went to Villa Taverna, the residence of the US ambassador to Rome, where he is meeting Premier Paolo Gentiloni.