Pope, Trump talks on 'peace through negotiation'

Vatican statement

Vatican City, May 24 - The Vatican on Wednesday released a statement about the talks United States President Donald Trump had with Pope Francis and, afterwards, with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. It said the discussions "enabled an exchange of views on various themes relating to international affairs and the promotion of peace in the world through political negotiation and interreligious dialogue, with particular reference to the situation in the Middle East and the protection of Christian communities".

