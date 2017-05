Bassetti new head of Italian bishops conference

Vatican City, May 24 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti is the new president of Italian bishops conference CEI, the outgoing head, Archbishop of Genoa Angelo Bagnasco, said Wednesday. Bassetti was the first name on a shortlist the Italian bishops had put to Pope Francis. "I intend to work together with all the bishops, grateful for the trust that they have assured me of," Bassetti said. "The pope advised me to share time, creativity and consolation and listen".