Trump meets Pope Francis, will 'never forget' what said

Rome
24/05/2017
Rome, May 24 - United States President Donald Trump met Pope Francis inside the Vatican on Wednesday. The encounter, which took place in the library of the papal apartment, lasted about half an hour. "It is a great honour to be here," Trump said as he was received by Pope Francis. After the talks, the president's delegation was let in and there was the exchange of gifts. "I will never forget what you said to me" Trump said as he shook hands with Pope Francis and said goodbye. In the gift exchange, the pope gave Trump a medal with an olive branch as a symbol of peace, as well as copies of his three main teaching documents. "We can use peace," Trump said. The books included one on "care of our common home: the environment". The president gave the pope a first-edition set of writings by Martin Luther King Jr. and a bronze sculpture titled "Rising Above" that the White House said "represents hope for a peaceful tomorrow." Trump's delegation included his wife Melania and his oldest daughter Ivanka as well as former bodyguard Keith Schiller and social media director Dan Scavino.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online