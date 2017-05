FI lawmaker's brothers arrested in mafia probe

Naples, May 24 - Businessmen Aniello and Raffaele Cesaro, brothers of Forza Italia (MP) lawmaker Luigi Cesaro, were arrested by Carabinieri police along with three other people on Wednesday, sources said. The operation is related to a probe into allegations that the Polverino mafia clan managed to infiltrate a 40-million-euro investment plan for production facilities at Marano, near Naples.