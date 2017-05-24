Syria: Kidnapped Italian in new video

(ANSAmed) - Beirut, May 24 - Sergio Zanotti, a 56-year-old businessman from Brescia who disappeared in April 2016 and, according to many reports, was kidnapped in Syria by groups linked to al-Qaeda, has reappeared in a new video. In the video uploaded to Youtube hours ago by a user identified as Abu Jihad, Zanotti is on his knees in a blue T-shirt in a bare room in front of two men dressed in black and armed with rifles. "Today is May 1," he said in the video. "My name is Zanotti Sergio. This is the second appeal that they let me make".