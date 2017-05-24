Syria: Kidnapped Italian in new video

24/05/2017
(ANSAmed) - Beirut, May 24 - Sergio Zanotti, a 56-year-old businessman from Brescia who disappeared in April 2016 and, according to many reports, was kidnapped in Syria by groups linked to al-Qaeda, has reappeared in a new video. In the video uploaded to Youtube hours ago by a user identified as Abu Jihad, Zanotti is on his knees in a blue T-shirt in a bare room in front of two men dressed in black and armed with rifles. "Today is May 1," he said in the video. "My name is Zanotti Sergio. This is the second appeal that they let me make".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati
di Nuccio Anselmo
La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online