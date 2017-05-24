Syria: Kidnapped Italian in new video

Businessman on knees in front of armed men dressed in black

Syria: Kidnapped Italian in new video

(ANSAmed) - Beirut, May 24 - Sergio Zanotti, a 56-year-old businessman from Brescia who disappeared in April 2016 and, according to many reports, was kidnapped in Syria by groups linked to al-Qaeda, has reappeared in a new video. In the video uploaded to Youtube hours ago by a user identified as Abu Jihad, Zanotti is on his knees in a blue T-shirt in a bare room in front of two men dressed in black and armed with rifles. "Today is May 1," he said in the video. "My name is Zanotti Sergio. This is the second appeal that they let me make".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

“Sistema Trapani”, perquisizioni per 17 indagati

di Nuccio Anselmo

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

Intercettazioni choc: "Facciamo Falcone e Borsellino a Lamezia"

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Blitz contro le cosche Cerra–Torcasio-Gualtieri, 52 fermi

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Cocaina dal Sudamerica, Dda e Ros colpiscono 'ndrangheta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33