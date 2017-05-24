Trump meets pope, says 'honour to be here' (2)

Rome, May 24 - United States President Donald Trump met Pope Francis inside the Vatican on Wednesday. The encounter, which took place in the library of the papal apartment, lasted about half an hour. "It is a great honour to be here," Trump said as he was received by Pope Francis. After the talks, the president's delegation was let in and there was the exchange of gifts. "I will never forget what you said to me" Trump said as he shook hands with Pope Francis and said goodbye.