Giro: Nibali wins Stelvio stage, Quintana 12 secs behind (2)

Bormio, May 23 - Vincenzo Nibali won the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia featuring the tough Stelvio Pass climb Tuesday while the other pre-race favourite, Colombia's Nairo Qunitana, came in 12 seconds behind to both eat into leader Tom Dumoulin's lead. Dumoulin now holds a 31-second lead over Quintana, who is second, and a one minute 12 second lead over Nobali, who is third. The Dutchman came in 2'17'' behind the Sicilian 'Shark'. "It was a beautiful stage, I sped into every turn on the descent, my compliments to Quintana," Nibali said after the stage, which also featured another steepling and fabled climb, the Mortirolo. How they came in after the 222-km 16th stage from Rovetta (Bergamo) to Bormio (Sondrio). 1. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) in 6h24'22" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 34.654 km/h) 2. Mikel Landa (Spa) s.t. (+08" bonus) 3. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 12" (+04" bonus) 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 24" 5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 34" 6. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 01'26" 7. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 01'35" 8. Bob Jungels (Lux) s.t. 9. Adam Yates (GB) s.t. 10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 11. Jan Hirt (Rce) s.t. 12. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) s.t. 13 Tom Dumoulin (Neth) at 02'18" 14. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 05'10" 15. Maxime Monfort (Bel) at 05'17". General classification: 1. Tom Dumoulin (Neth) in 70h14'48" (after 2,842.8 km, av.speed 40.468 km/h) 2. Nairo Quintana (Col) at 31" 3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) at 01'12" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 02'38" 5. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) at 02'40" 6. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 03'05" 7. Bauke Mollema (Neth) at 03'49" 8. Bob Jungels (Lux) at 04'35" 9. Steven Kruijswijk (Neth) at 06'20" 10. Adam Yates (GB) at 07'00" 11. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 07'17" 12. Andrey Amador (Crc) at 11'29" 13. Jan Polanc (Slo) at 12'13" 14. Dario Cataldo (Ita) at 13'26" 15. Maxim Monfort (Bel) at 14'46".