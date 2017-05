G7 leaders working on terror doc (2)

Rome, May 23 - Sherpas are working on an ad hoc document in which G7 leaders will reaffirm cohesion and unity in the fight against terrorism at the Taormina summit Friday and Saturday, diplomatic sources said Tuesday. In light of the Manchester attack, they said, the fight against terrorism will be central to the challenges which the Italian-led summit will examine. The attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester claimed at least 22 lives, many of them young ones.