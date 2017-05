Trump arrives in Rome

Rome, May 23 - US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday arrived in Rome for a quick visit in which they will see Pope Francis, President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday morning. The Trumps were greeted at Fiumicino Aiport by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano before being whisked off in a motorcade of over 70 vehicles to the US ambassador's residence, Villa Taverna.