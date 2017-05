Teen stabbed after school row (2)

Naples, May 23 - A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the buttock by a classmate after a row at a middle school in Naples Tuesday. The victim was slightly wounded and was treated in hospital and quickly discharged. The aggressor was said to be a 13-year-old with good marks and a promising footballer who had been pulled up for bullying in the past. "He didn't think he had done anything wrong," said the school head in the Fuorigrotta district. "When I asked him 'what have you done' he replied 'I haven't done anything,'" said Armando Sangiorgio.