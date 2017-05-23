Guard crowded places says Minniti (2)

Rome, May 23 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Tuesday instructed security forces, after the Manchester terror attack, to "keep the level of vigilance high, boosting security measures protecting objectives deemed more at risk, as well as places which register a particular gathering of people", the interior ministry said after he chaired a meeting of the strategic anti-terror analysis committee. Italy's terror risk is unchanged after the Manchester attack that killed at least 22 people, the interior ministry said after the meeting. "Our attention remains very high but the risk level for Italy has not changed," the ministry said.