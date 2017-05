MTV Awards to pay Rome 70,000 euros for Piazza del Popolo

Rome, May 23 - Saturday night's TIM MTV Awards 2017 will pay Rome city council some 70,000 euros for the use of Piazza del Popolo, Sports, Youth and Events Councillor Daniele Frongia said Tuesday denying reports that the square would be rented out for 500 euros. "Rome's squares will never again be given out for derisory sums like previous administrations did," said Frongia, a member of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S).