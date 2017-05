Giro: Nibali wins Stelvio stage, Quintana 13 secs behind (2)

Bormio, May 23 - Vincenzo Nibali won the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia featuring the tough Stelvio Pass climb Tuesday while the other pre-race favourite, Colombia's Nairo Qunitana, came in 13 seconds behind to both eat into leader Tom Dumoulin's lead. Dumoulin now holds a 31-second lead over Quintana, who is second, and a one minute 12 second lead over Nobali, who is third. The Dutchman came in 2'17'' behind the Sicilian 'Shark'. "It was a beautiful stage, I sped into every turn on the descent, my compliments to Quintana," Nibali said after the stage, which also featured another steepling and fabled climb, the Mortirolo.