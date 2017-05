Man has crossbow bolt removed from throat

Turin, May 23 - A man had a crossbow bolt successfully removed from his throat in a groundbreaking operation at Turin's Molinette Hospital Tuesday. The 40-year-old, who shot himself accidentally while cleaning his crossbow, will be discharged in a few days, hospital sources said. Doctors first unscrewed the tip of the bolt, which had perforated his thyroidal artery and blocked it. He was then intubated and the ruptured artery was stitched up.