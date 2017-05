3 Casalesi villas handed over to State

Caserta, May 23 - Three villas once owned by one of the heads of the powerful Casalesi clan of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia were handed over to State control Tuesday. Sources said it would take some time and money to refurbish them into public offices, as former mafia property is usually converted to. The villas, at San Cipriano d'Aversa northwest of Naples, once belonged to jailed Casalesi kingpin Michele Zagaria. The Casalesis are the Camorra clan whose death threats have forced anti-mafia writer Roberto Saviano into round-the-clock police protection.