Govt to cut 15% of slot machines this yr

Rome, May 23 - The government is to bring forward a 15% cut in the number of State-run slot machines in Italy to this year, political sources said Tuesday. The machines will be cut by 30% by April 2018. The government has been under pressure to cut slot machines amid rising gambling addiction, despite the revenue the State-sponsored gaming and gambling brings in. The cuts will bring the number of slot machines in Italy down to 265,000, sources said.