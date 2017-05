Top security at major Rome events (2)

Rome, May 23 - Top security after the Manchester terror attacks will surround major upcoming events in Rome including the MTV Awards in Piazza del Popolo Saturday night, Roma-Genoa at the Olimpico on Sunday with skipper Francesco Totti's farewell, the June 2 Republic Day holiday and a Pentecostal event featuring Pope Francis at the Circus Maximus, sources said Tuesday. Security has been raised across Italy in the wake of the attack on an Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 people, including many young fans of the American singer.