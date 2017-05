Trump security at Villa Taverna in force

Rome, May 23 - A security perimeter was put up Tuesday around Villa Taverna, the US ambassador's residence where Donald Trump will be residing during his less than 24-hour visit to Rome. Temporary closures of city centre streets have been planned when Trump's motorcade goes to the Vatican and the presidential Quirinal Palace tomorrow morning, sources said. Security in St Peter's Square, already for Pope Francis's Wednesday general audience, will not be raised further, the sources said. Trump will arrive at Villa Taverna Tuesday evening and visit the pope early Wednesday before seeing President Sergio Mattarella later in the morning, before leaving for Brussels around 13:00.