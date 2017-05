Leonardo self-portrait to be shown at G7

Taormina, May 23 - A self-portrait by Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci will be shown at the Group of Seven summit in Taormina on May 26-27. The Lucan portrait, attributed to Leonardo, was unveiled in the former Carmine church on Tuesday and will remain on show until June, when it will be moved to Catania until February. "It is a day of extraordinary emotion," said regional tourism councillor Anthony Barbagallo. "Tourists coming to spend their holidays in Sicily will know that as well as the traditional excellent attractions of our region they will have a chance to admire an enchanting and intriguing work".