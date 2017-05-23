Rome

Rosatellum adopted as election-law white paper (2)

Proposal for split PR, first-past-post system

Rosatellum adopted as election-law white paper (2)

Rome, May 23 - The Lower House's Constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday adopted the so-called 'Rosatellum' proposal forwarded by Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) as the white paper for a possible new election law. The 'Rosatellum,' named after PD House whip Ettore Rosato, envisages the election of half of MPs on a first-past-the-post basis and the other half by pure proportional representation from blocked party lists. The bill sets a 5% threshold for seats in parliament. Italy needs a new election law as its systems for the Senate and the Lower House are different following the rejection of ex-premier Matteo Renzi's Constitutional reform in a referendum in December. The centre-left PD and the Northern League were among the parties to vote in favour of the move, while the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia were against.

