Manchester attack a 'watershed', youngsters targeted -expert

Rome
23/05/2017
Rome, May 23 - The Manchester terror attack on an Ariana Grande concert represents a "watershed" because it is the first time young people have been specifically targeted, an Italian expert said Tuesday. "It's a watershed, because it marks a change in the terrorists' way of attacking and a terrible escalation of the violence, with now the very young being in terror's sights," said Beatrice Toro, lecture in community psychology at Rome's Auxilium University. Urging Grande to speak out to her fans, Toro said there was a risk of "panic among the young and psychosis among their parents" after an attack that killed at least 22. "What happened last night is a decisive watershed: before yesterday kids, teenagers and children had never been struck in a 'targeted' and deliberate way. "Carrying out an attack on a singer who is an idol of kids means planning to carry out a massacre among te weakest, the very young. A cowardly act. Hitherto, Toro said, "adult groups or tourists hade been hit. "This attack changes the parameters of terror".
