Cappato sells cannabis seeds on website (2)

Rome, May 23 - Radical Party member and treasurer of the Luca Coscioni right-to-die association Marco Cappato on Tuesday started distributing cannabis seeds on his website www.marcocappato.it. Cappato posted a video explaining that he was protesting parliamentary stalemate over a bill legalising the use of cannabis. "To those who ask for them, I'll send a letter asking them to grow and consumer their own (cannabis) instead of turning to the black market," he said. Cappato recalled that he filed a bill with more than 60,000 signatures in November but there has been little movement in parliament so far. Cappato has been in the news recently for taking terminally ill patients to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland.

