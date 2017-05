Public-sector workers down to EU levels - survey

Rome, May 23 - Italian public-sector workers have fallen to around EU levels of 3.2 million or 5.5 per 100 residents, just under Germany (5.7) and Spain (6.4) and far behind the UK (7.9), a survey showed Tuesday. The survey also sounded an alarm on ageing, saying that the average aid of public sector workers will be 53.6 in 2020 while a third will be over 60 and leaving the workplace. Meanwhile Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia said a new norm aimed at catching clock-in cheats was working, with about 20 cases found so far.