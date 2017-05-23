Manchester bombing attack on whole of Europe - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, May 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that Monday's suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people at a concert in Manchester was "an attack on the whole of Europe". The attack was reportedly carried on by a man who detonated an improvised explosive device at a concert of the young American singer of Italian descent Ariana Grande. The performer has a large following among teenage girls and children and many minors were among the casualties. British police said that a 23-year-old had been arrested in connection with the attack. Gentiloni said that "at the moment" there is no evidence to suggest that Italians were involved. "The foreign ministry's crisis unit is continuing the work of verification," he added. Gentiloni said that Italy's security forces were doing everything possible to combat terrorism. "I can assure the total commitment of the security forces to the Italian people," Gentiloni told reporters. "The strategic anti-terrorism analysis committee is meeting at the interior ministry. "You know that you can count on the dedication and professionalism of our system to assure international events take place, of course, but also to watch over the territory and reduce the risks we all have to face". Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Italy was standing by Britain. "Condolences and pain for what happened in Manchester," Alfano said. "We are close to the British people, to the government, to the injured and to the families of the victims". Former prime minister and head of the Democratic Party (PD) Matteo Renzi wrote a Facebook post saying that "sowing death in a concert among the young, where music should hold sway: what happened in Manchester breaks one's heart. Prayers and thoughts for the victims and their families, devastated by pain that begins today and will never end". On Instagram, Renzi also posted a photo with a British flag and the caption: "our thoughts are with Manchester".