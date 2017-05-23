Mattarella remembers 'dark days' of Falcone murder

(see related) Palermo, May 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday remembered the 'dark' days of the murder of Giovanni Falcone on the 25th anniversary of the anti-Mafia magistrate's assassination. "The memory of those days, so dramatic, so dark, so distinguished by so much violence and pain, remain totally vivid in Italy and around the world," Mattarella said at a ceremony for the anniversary of the so-called Capaci massacre. The ceremony took place at Palermo bunker-courthouse that was the venue for the so-called maxi-trial against Cosa Nostra in the late eighties and early 1990s. The maxi-trial convicted dozens of Mafia bosses and earned Falcone the death sentence that was carried out on May 25, 1992. "The maxi-trial, conducted magnificently on the basis of Giovanni Falcone's work and intuitions, represented a turning point in the State's war against the Mafia," said Mattarella, who lost his elder brother, Sicily governor Piersanti, to the Mafia in 1980.