Palermo

Mattarella remembers 'dark days' of Falcone murder

President takes part in ceremony for 25th anniversary

Mattarella remembers 'dark days' of Falcone murder

(see related) Palermo, May 23 - President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday remembered the 'dark' days of the murder of Giovanni Falcone on the 25th anniversary of the anti-Mafia magistrate's assassination. "The memory of those days, so dramatic, so dark, so distinguished by so much violence and pain, remain totally vivid in Italy and around the world," Mattarella said at a ceremony for the anniversary of the so-called Capaci massacre. The ceremony took place at Palermo bunker-courthouse that was the venue for the so-called maxi-trial against Cosa Nostra in the late eighties and early 1990s. The maxi-trial convicted dozens of Mafia bosses and earned Falcone the death sentence that was carried out on May 25, 1992. "The maxi-trial, conducted magnificently on the basis of Giovanni Falcone's work and intuitions, represented a turning point in the State's war against the Mafia," said Mattarella, who lost his elder brother, Sicily governor Piersanti, to the Mafia in 1980.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

di Salvatore De Maria

Movida violenta, giovane picchiato

Movida violenta, giovane picchiato

di Alessandro Tumino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Rapina da 35.000 euro all'ufficio postale

Rapina da 35.000 euro all'ufficio postale

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33