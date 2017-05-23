Rome

Rome starts massive security op for Trump visit

Routes set to be temporary closed to transit

Rome starts massive security op for Trump visit

Rome, May 23 - Security forces in Rome starting taking up positions on Tuesday for United States President Donald Trump's visit to the Italian capital. The president will arrive in Rome on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday he will meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni. There will be three areas of the city where security is especially high - at the Vatican, at the presidential palace and around Villa Taverna, the residence of the American ambassador. The parts of the city that feature in Trump's journey's within the capital will be closed for traffic just for a matter of minutes to enable the presidential motorcade to pass.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Donna “avvicina” un ragazzino, la polizia verifica

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

Multe per rifiuti fuori orario, Santagati finisce all'ospedale

di Salvatore De Maria

Movida violenta, giovane picchiato

Movida violenta, giovane picchiato

di Alessandro Tumino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

La parabola del "don", da parroco a padrino

di Luigi Abbramo

Rapina da 35.000 euro all'ufficio postale

Rapina da 35.000 euro all'ufficio postale

di Giuseppe Puglisi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33