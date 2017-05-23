Rome starts massive security op for Trump visit

Rome, May 23 - Security forces in Rome starting taking up positions on Tuesday for United States President Donald Trump's visit to the Italian capital. The president will arrive in Rome on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday he will meet Pope Francis, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Paolo Gentiloni. There will be three areas of the city where security is especially high - at the Vatican, at the presidential palace and around Villa Taverna, the residence of the American ambassador. The parts of the city that feature in Trump's journey's within the capital will be closed for traffic just for a matter of minutes to enable the presidential motorcade to pass.