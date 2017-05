'Total commitment of security forces' - Gentiloni

Rome, May 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that Italy's security forces were doing everything possible to combat terrorism. "I can assure the total commitment of the security forces to the Italian people," Gentiloni told reporters following Monday's attack in Manchester. "The strategic anti-terrorism analysis committee is meeting at the interior ministry. You know that you can count on the dedication and professionalism of our system to assure international events take place, of course, but also to watch over the territory and reduce the risks we all have to face".