Strong message against terror from G7 - Gentiloni

Rome, May 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that a strong stance against terrorism is set to emerge at this week's G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, following Monday's suicide bomb attack at a concert in Manchester. "We are working at the moment so that a message of the strongest possible commitment against terrorism comes from the Taormina G7," Gentiloni said. "We have the occasion with which to reiterate together at Taormina that the cowardice of those who destroy the lives of young people will not prevail over our liberty".