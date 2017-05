Italy marks 25th anniversary of Falcone murder

Palermo, May 23 - Italy on Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the so-called Capaci blast in which anti-Mafia magistrate Giovanni Falcone was killed along with his wife and three members of his security detail. President Sergio Mattarella and Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso arrived for a ceremony at the Palermo bunker-courthouse that was the venue for the so-called maxi-trial against Cosa Nostra in the late eighties and early 1990s. The maxi-trial convicted dozens of Mafia bosses earned Falcone the death sentence that was carried out on May 25, 1992. His friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino was murdered by the Mob in a bomb attack in July 1992 that also claimed the lives of five policemen.