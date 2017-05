Minniti calls anti-terror committee after Manchester attack (2)

Rome, May 23 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Tuesday called an extraordinary meeting of the Strategic Anti-terrorism Analysis Committee (CASA) following Monday's attack in Manchester. Police and intelligence chiefs will take part in the meeting at the interior ministry at 15:00. Italian police and intelligence officials have been in contact with their British colleagues to have reports about Monday's attack and exchange information, sources said. Concerts and other crowded places have been under the close attention of investigators in Italy for some time as possible terrorist targets. Recent circular letters sent by prefects and police chiefs ordered the adoption of adequate security at events featuring large numbers of people.