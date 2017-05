Italy stands with British people - Gentiloni

Rome, May 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni expressed his condolences on Tuesday after a suspected terrorist attack at a concert in Manchester killed at least 22 people and injured 59. A man reportedly detonated an improvised explosive device at a concert of the young American singer of Italian descent Ariana Grande. The performer has a large following among teenage girls and children and minors were among the casualties. "Italy stands with the British people and government," Gentiloni said via Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their families".