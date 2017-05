Trump to visit Sistine Chapel after meeting pope (2)

Vatican City, May 22 - United States President Donald Trump will visit the Sistine Chapel and Saint Peter's Basilica with his wife Melania after meeting Pope Francis on Wednesday May 24, a Vatican statement said Monday. The security plan for Trump's visit to Rome features four different routes for each journey he needs to take, from which one will be chosen at the last minute, sources said. The security arrangements were being outlined during a meeting at the Rome police headquarters on Monday.