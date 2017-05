Over 165,000 tickets for Turin book fair

Turin, May 22 - The 30th Turin book fair attracted 165,746 visitors, organizers said at a press conference closing the 2017 event on Monday. They said 140,746 tickets were for access to pavilions at the Lingotto complex while 25,230 were for initiatives in other parts of the northern city. The total is almost 40,000 more than the 127,596 tickets snapped up for the 2016 fair, despite the recent establishment of a rival event in Milan.