Nicky Hayden is dead

Rome, May 22 - Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden died of his injuries at Cesena's Bufalini Hospital on Monday after a cycling accident in Italy last week, the hospital said. The 2006 MotoGP champ was 35. The Kentuckian rider, who had joined the Superbike circuit last year, went through the windscreen of a car that hit him while he was training at Misano Adriatico on Wednesday, suffering severe brain damage and abdominal injuries.