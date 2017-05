16-yr-old girl dies after being hit by taxi (2)

Rome, May 22 - A 16-year-old girl died of her injuries at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital on Monday after being hit by a taxi in the San Giovanni area of the city on Saturday. The girl was hit on a zebra crossing regulated by traffic lights, according to a reconstruction by local police, sources said. Investigators are studying video footage to establish whether the taxi driver, who stopped to give assistance, went through a red light.