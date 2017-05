EU meat processors say no to 'vegan mortadella'

Brussels, May 22 - European meat processors association CLITRAVI has written to the European Commission calling for clarification on vegan and vegetarian products being marketed as alternative versions of traditionally meat-containing products. The case, which has been dragging on for months, concerns products such as so-called 'vegan mortadella' or 'vegetarian speck'. CLITRAVI has asked the Commission to give meat types, cuts and meat-based products the same sort of protection granted to the dairy sector.